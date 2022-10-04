Banchero finished with eight points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Grizzlies in his NBA preseason debut.

Banchero started and ranked second on the team with 24 minutes in the exhibition opener, but he had a hard time getting his shot to fall. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft looked much better in a pair of contests in the Las Vegas Summer League, so there's little point in reading too much into Monday's subpar showing. He'll likely go through some rookie growing pains, but Banchero figures to see ample opportunity this season and is an interesting target in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.