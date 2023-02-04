Banchero posted 11 points (3-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

The game between Orlando and Minnesota will be remembered for the scuffle between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba. However, it was also one of the worst games for Banchero -- at least from an efficiency perspective. The rookie continues to produce and has been a focal point of the Magic's offense all season long, but his percentages continue to move in the wrong direction. He's making just 40.2 percent of his shots and 29.6 percent from deep since the start of January.