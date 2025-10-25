Banchero produced 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Atlanta.

Banchero simply couldn't get anything going in the loss, delivering what could end up being one of his worst performances of the season. Sub-par percentages and a lack of defensive production have been an ongoing issue to this point in his career. While he won't be this bad very often, the aforementioned flaws appear to have not subsided just yet.