Banchero chipped in 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Banchero haș been struggling with his shot over the past two games, converting just 8 of his 26 field goal attempts, and this was his second straight game without recording any defensive statistics. Franz Wagner also had a tough time getting going Wednesday, finishing with five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two steals over 21 minutes in the eight-point loss.