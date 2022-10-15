Banchero notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 114-108 preseason win over the Cavaliers.
The highly-touted rookie ended the preseason on a strong note and once again proved he's more than ready to play at the NBA level. Expect him to be one of Orlando's go-to players on offense on most nights while also making an impact on the defensive end due to his length and athleticism.
