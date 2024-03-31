Banchero closed Saturday's 118-88 victory over the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 30 minutes.

Wendell Carter turned heads with his impressive double-double, but there's no doubt Banchero made his presence felt on both ends of the court, racking up stats left and right. The second-year forward might have ended a streak of four games with 15 or more points, but Banchero remains extremely valuable in fantasy even in games where his shot isn't falling due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court.