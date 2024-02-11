Banchero recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime victory over the Bulls.
Banchero finished just two assists and three rebounds away from a triple-double. While his shooting numbers weren't impressive, the second-year forward remains an excellent contributor on both ends of the court for Orlando. Banchero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across five outings in February.
