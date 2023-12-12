Banchero is questionable to return to Monday's game against Cleveland due to a right ankle sprain, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Banchero rolled his right ankle late in the third quarter and promptly headed to the locker room for treatment. Franz Wagner will be leaned on offensively in the meantime, while Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac and Caleb Houstan absorb frontcourt minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Comes close to triple-double again•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Cleared to play•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Likely to play Friday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Hurts ankle Wednesday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Flirts with triple-double•