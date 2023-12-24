Banchero closed Saturday's 117-110 victory over Indiana with 34 points (11-20 FG, 12-16 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Banchero led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-best mark from the free throw line and ending second on the Magic in rebounds in a winning effort. Banchero has tallied 30 or more points in four games this season, including in two of his last four outings.