Banchero ended Wednesday's 126-115 win over Oklahoma City with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Banchero didn't have a great first half shooting the ball, knocking down three of eight shot attempts for 11 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. However, the Orlando power forward fared a little better in the second half with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field as the Magic closed out Oklahoma City down the stretch. Banchero led the Magic in scoring and also dished out a team-high seven assists in the contest. He's now reached the 20-point mark in two straight as the 2022 first overall pick continues his impressive rookie campaign.