The Magic exercised Banchero's third-year team option Wednesday.

Banchero established himself as an integral part of Orlando's system during his rookie season last year, so it isn't surprising to see the team pick up his third-year option. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes per game while making 72 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.