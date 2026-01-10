Banchero produced 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the 76ers.

The fourth-year forward came up a few dimes shy of his fifth career triple-double, instead settling for his 12th double-double of the season. Five of those double-doubles have come in the last seven games, a stretch in which Banchero is averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.