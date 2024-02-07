Banchero contributed 23 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Heat.

The second-year forward came within hailing distance of his second career triple-double while leading the Magic in scoring once again. Banchero has delivered 20 or more points in seven straight games, averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.1 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch as the 21-year-old continues his ascent toward superstar status.