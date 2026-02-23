Banchero produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 victory over the Clippers.

While he mainly left the offense to Desmond Bane, who poured in a team-high 36 points, Banchero still delivered a solid fantasy line. Through nine games in February, the fourth-year forward is averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.9 blocks.