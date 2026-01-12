Banchero finished Sunday's 128-118 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

The eight assists represented Banchero's best distribution numbers in January, while the fourth-year forward scored more than 20 points for the sixth time in the last eight games. Over that span, he's averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.9 blocks.