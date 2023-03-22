Banchero recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 win over Washington.

The rookie has nearly collected his first career triple-double twice in the last six games, as he posted a 17/10/9 line against the Heat on March 11. Banchero remains the favorite to win Rookie of the Year and is ending the season on an upswing, scoring in double digits in 10 straight games and averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch.