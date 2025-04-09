Banchero logged 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Atlanta.

Banchero recorded a third straight double-double, and a fourth over his last six outings, while reaching the 30-point mark for a third time over that six-game stretch. Banchero is fully entrenched as the Magic's go-to option on offense, and the numbers back him up as one of the best scoring threats in the Eastern Conference over the last few weeks. He's averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor in 18 contests since the beginning of March.