The Magic announced Thursday that Banchero has been diagnosed with a left groin strain that will force him to miss at least one game, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero will continue to be evaluated, and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment. For now, fantasy managers can consider Banchero questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Rockets. In the meantime, Franz Wagner could see more usage, and the Magic could lean more on Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac.