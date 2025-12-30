Magic's Paolo Banchero: Triple-double in Monday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero posted 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 38 minutes during the Magic's 107-106 loss to the Raptors on Monday.
Banchero did the majority of his scoring in the first half and filled up the box score in the second, leading the Magic in rebounds and assists while finishing second in scoring behind Anthony Black (27 points). It was Banchero's second triple-double of the season, both of which have come over his last seven outings. Since Dec. 5, he has averaged 18.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assist over 33.6 minutes per game.
