Banchero notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over the Lakers. He also had four turnovers.

Logging the first double-digit assist performance of his career, Banchero's well-rounded impact is an early season trend. He's notched at least four assists in all six of Orlando's contests thus far, while booming for 55 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and three blocks across his last two games.