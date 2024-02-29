Banchero (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Banchero is questionable for Thursday's matchup, and the Magic want to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status. However, he participated in Orlando's morning shootaround, which is an encouraging sign. He's been unavailable for the last two games due to a non-COVID illness, and Caleb Houstan is a candidate to draw another start if Banchero remains sidelined.