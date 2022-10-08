Banchero notched 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 21 minutes in Friday's 110-105 win over the Mavericks.

The rookie looked impressive on both ends of the court and continues to justify why he's going to be one of the top first-year players in The Association this year. Banchero is expected to play a huge role in Orlando's offensive scheme this season and he continues to show he's more than ready to handle that role.