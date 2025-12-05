Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero (groin) will play on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Mosley did not specify how many minutes Banchero would be limited to following his 10-game absence due to a left groin strain, though the star forward will seemingly be eased back into action. Still, his return will likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Noah Penda. In his first 11 regular-season appearances, Banchero averaged 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 34.7 minutes per contest.