Banchero (oblique) will return to action for Friday's game versus the Bucks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Banchero has missed Orlando's last 33 contests and will remain out against Minnesota due to a right oblique strain but will return to action Friday. While the star forward should reclaim his starting spot from either Tristan da Silva or Caleb Houstan, it wouldn't be surprising for Banchero to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way fully back into game shape.