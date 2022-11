Banchero (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Banchero will miss his fifth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. The 2022 No. 1 pick was averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes across 11 games before going down with his injury. Banchero's next opportunity to play will be Saturday's game against Indiana.