Banchero will return to the floor and start Friday against the Bucks.

Banchero will make his long-awaited return to the basketball floor for the Magic after missing all but five games this season. The star forward will be thrust into the fire immediately, with Orlando putting him in the starting lineup, but he will play on a minutes restriction. He should give the team a much-needed boost, especially against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company Friday.