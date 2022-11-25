Banchero is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Banchero will return Friday after missing the last seven games due to a left ankle sprain. Banchero will take Chuma Okeke's (knee) spot in the starting lineup, who was filling in during the rookie's absence.
