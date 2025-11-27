site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Won't play Friday
Banchero (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Banchero will be sidelined for an eighth straight game. The Magic continue to rule him out a day in advance of games, suggesting he's still week-to-week.
