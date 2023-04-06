Banchero has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to back tightness.

Now that the Magic have been eliminated from postseason contention, the team is listing each of its starters as out for the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday. Moritz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol are candidates to see increased run against Cleveland with Banchero sidelined.

More News