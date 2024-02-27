Banchero (illness) is inactive for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Banchero will miss his second consecutive game due to an illness, and he also admitted to feeling sickly even when he hit a game-winning shot in Saturday's win over Detroit. Caleb Houstan will slide into the starting lineup, with Banchero's next opportunity to take the court coming Thursday versus Utah.
