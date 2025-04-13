Banchero (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Banchero is among many notable players who have been ruled out around the league for the last day of the NBA regular season. Orlando will likely turn to Caleb Houstan, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt in Atlanta.
