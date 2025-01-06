Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Banchero recently took light contact at practice and is progressing towards a return in the near future. His conditioning is the final stage of his rehab, and a return against the Timberwolves on Jan. 9 could potentially be on the table.
