The Magic acquired Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations from the Lakers on Thursday in exchange for Mo Bamba, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast', Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with Orlando and potentially re-sign with the Timberwolves, though multiple contending clubs are expected to vie for the veteran guard's services if he hits the open market. Beverley had enjoyed a consistent starting role for the Lakers, but he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field over his 45 appearances. Whether he ultimately settles with Minnesota or another team, Beverley may have difficulty finding the kind of playing time he received in Los Angeles.