Beverley, a future second-round pick, and cash considerations were dealt from the Lakers to the Magic on Thursday in exchange for Mo Bamba, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Beverley is expected to be bought out by the Magic following the trade, and Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' suggests he's likely in line to reunite with the Timberwolves. Beverley supplies a bit of production across the board but would be unlikely to maintain a starting role in Minnesota with Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the fold.