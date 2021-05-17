Hampton (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Hampton was unexpected to play in the regular season finale but will ultimately be available for the Magic. Hampton is currently averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds across 51 outings in his rookie season.
