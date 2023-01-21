Hampton is now questionable for Saturday's game against Washington due to an illness, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Hampton's late addition to the injury report does not bode well for his availability Saturday. However, the guard is just a depth piece for Orlando, so his potential absence would have minimal impact on the team's rotation.
