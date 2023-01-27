Hampton was assigned to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Friday.
Hampton hasn't been part of Orlando's rotation recently, so his move to the G League should allow him to see more playing time. Over four appearances with Lakeland, he's averaged 23.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Off injury report•
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Officially ruled out•
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Added to injury report•
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Remains focal point for Lakeland•
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Leads Lakeland in points yet again•
-
Magic's R.J. Hampton: Paces Lakeland in scoring Friday•