Hampton was assigned to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Hampton has fallen out of Orlando's rotation recently, as he appeared in just two of the team's last six games. He requested his move to the G League to get more playing time, but he should be in the mix to rejoin the parent club to provide depth if Orlando deals with injuries at some point.
