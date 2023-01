Orlando recalled Hampton to the NBA club from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.

The Magic elevated Hampton and Caleb Houstan to the NBA squad Sunday, and both will presumably be available for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Hampton is averaging 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes across 26 appearances this season, but he hasn't played more than 10 minutes in an NBA game since Nov. 28.