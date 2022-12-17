Hampton was recalled from the G League affiliate Lakeland Magic on Saturday.
Hampton has played an inconsequential role in the Magic rotation since Markelle Fultz returned to action. He has appeared in just three games since Nov 30 and averaging 5.3 minutes per game. Hampton's call-up will likely have no fantasy impact.
