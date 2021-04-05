Hampton walked away with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets.

Hampton was promoted to the opening unit for the first time in his career and was one of the Magic's standout players. Going up against his former team, Hampton showed why he is viewed so highly by the coaching staff. His future seems to be at shooting guard and so even when Cole Anthony (shoulder) and Michael Carter-Williams (illness) return, he should still be able to find a path to minutes.