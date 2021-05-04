Hampton registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 35 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-112 victory over the Pistons.

Only one starter saw more than 23 minutes as the reserves took over. This is the second time with the Magic that Hampton has scored in double figures in three straight games and his first career double-double. Hampton has made his presence felt over the aforementioned three games, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal while playing 29.3 minutes per contest.