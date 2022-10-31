The Magic declined Hampton's $4.2 million team option for the 2023-24 season Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hampton has had an inconsistent role for Orlando early in the 2022-23 campaign, as he's averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game. The 21-year-old will now become an unrestricted free agent following this season.