Orlando recalled Hampton from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.

Hampton will help restore some depth at guard for the Magic with the team nearing agreements on buyouts with Patrick Beverley and Terrence Ross, both of whom are expected to become free agents in the coming days. Ross hadn't been part of the Orlando rotation since Jonathan Isaac made his season debut in January, so Hampton likely won't be in store for anything more than garbage-time minutes if he's active Monday in Chicago.