Hampton logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2=5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 137-01 loss to the Jazz.

With the game out of hand, Hampton had the opportunity to log the highest minute total of his NBA career. He inherits a slightly larger role in Orlando after minimal impact with the Nuggets. Straight out of high school and only 20 years old, the first-round pick fits right in with the Magic youth movement and looks to be a project for the Magic to build on in the offseason.