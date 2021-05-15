Hampton scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Orlando's starting five got run out of the building by their Philly counterparts, giving Hampton and other members of the second unit a chance to make an impact. The rookie guard has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.2 threes over that stretch.