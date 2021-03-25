The Magic acquired Hampton, Gary Harris and a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hampton, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, hadn't seen extended run during his rookie season in Denver, but he'll head to a much more favorable situation with the Magic, who have clearly pivoted into rebuilding mode after trading away Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier on deadline day. Having just recently turned 20 years old, Hampton is probably still at least a couple years away from reaching his ceiling, but he showed some promise in the limited playing time he received in Denver, posting averages of 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest. As one of the few developmental guards on the Orlando roster, Hampton could step into a 20-plus-minute role right away, giving him a degree of fantasy utility in deeper leagues.