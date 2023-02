Hampton recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 loss to the Capitanes.

Hampton paced both squads with his 30-point scoring effort Sunday, but he was ultimately rather quiet in all other areas. The 6-foot-4 guard is now averaging 22.4 points per game across his nine appearances with Lakeland this season.