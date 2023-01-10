Hampton registered 36 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Cruise.

Since being assigned to the G League Magic last Thursday, Hampton has paced the team's scoring efforts in both contests he's been made available for. The 21-year-old guard has now combined for 68 points and 14 boards between Lakeland's matchups on Friday and Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hampton gets the call back up to Orlando sooner rather than later.