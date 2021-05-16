Hampton (ankle) "probably" will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Sixers, per coach Steve Clifford, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Hampton is officially listed as questionable, but Clifford's comments suggest that the young guard likely will not be available as the Magic finish up a rebuilding year. Hampton has scored in double figures in nine straight games, including a near-triple-double (12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) in Friday's loss to Philly.